What is the Ad Hoc Committee on the COVID-19 Response?
The committee is a special arrangement that allows assembly business to be
specifically focused on addressing the response to the virus.
The committee membership includes all members of the assembly.
A maximum of 22 MLAs will be allowed in the assembly chamber
during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Speaker
Alex Maskey said all the parties had agreed to the proposal, in order for
social distancing to be able to work in the assembly.Mr Maskey held talks with speakers from other parliaments to
come up with ideas to ensure MLAs can safely continue to scrutinise the
executive.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This afternoon we have the first meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee
on the COVID-19 Response.
This is
essentially the assembly meeting in stripped-down form.
The MLAs
will be briefed by the First and Deputy First Ministers, Arlene Foster and
Michelle O’Neill on latest developments in the health crisis.
Agriculture
Minister Edwin Poots will also brief the committee.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
On the agenda
What is the Ad Hoc Committee on the COVID-19 Response?
The committee is a special arrangement that allows assembly business to be specifically focused on addressing the response to the virus.
The committee membership includes all members of the assembly.
A maximum of 22 MLAs will be allowed in the assembly chamber during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Speaker Alex Maskey said all the parties had agreed to the proposal, in order for social distancing to be able to work in the assembly.Mr Maskey held talks with speakers from other parliaments to come up with ideas to ensure MLAs can safely continue to scrutinise the executive.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This afternoon we have the first meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on the COVID-19 Response.
This is essentially the assembly meeting in stripped-down form.
The MLAs will be briefed by the First and Deputy First Ministers, Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill on latest developments in the health crisis.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will also brief the committee.
The meeting starts at 14:30 – do stay with us.