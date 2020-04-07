The committee is a special arrangement that allows assembly business to be specifically focused on addressing the response to the virus.

The committee membership includes all members of the assembly.

A maximum of 22 MLAs will be allowed in the assembly chamber during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Speaker Alex Maskey said all the parties had agreed to the proposal, in order for social distancing to be able to work in the assembly.Mr Maskey held talks with speakers from other parliaments to come up with ideas to ensure MLAs can safely continue to scrutinise the executive.