Education minister briefs MLAs on COVID-19

  1. Committee chair asks for 'more regular engagement'

    Image caption: Minister for Education Peter Weir, the Permanent Secretary Derek Baker, and Deputy Secretary John Smith join the meeting by audio link

    Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting.

    He runs through some committee business before welcoming Minister for Education Peter Weir, the Permanent Secretary Derek Baker, and Deputy Secretary John Smith.

    They join the meeting by audio link.

    Chris lyttle
    Mr Lyttle says it “has been three weeks since (the minister) has been able to provide updates in person to the committee”.

    He asks the minister if he could address in his opening remarks whether there could be “more regular engagement with the assembly and committee during this time of such unprecedented challenge”.

  2. On the Education agenda

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly from Parliament Buildings at Stormont.

    We’ve got two committee meetings for you today; both include sessions with ministers on their response to then current health crisis.

    This morning the Education Committee is being briefed by the Education Minister, Peter Weir.

    In the afternoon, Finance Minister Conor Murphy will take questions on the reported joint order of PPE with the Republic of Ireland.

    The education session kicks off at 09:45 – do stay with us.

    Stormont
