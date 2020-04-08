NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly Minister for Education Peter Weir, the Permanent Secretary Derek Baker, and Deputy Secretary John Smith join the meeting by audio link Image caption: Minister for Education Peter Weir, the Permanent Secretary Derek Baker, and Deputy Secretary John Smith join the meeting by audio link

Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting.

He runs through some committee business before welcoming Minister for Education Peter Weir, the Permanent Secretary Derek Baker, and Deputy Secretary John Smith.

They join the meeting by audio link.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Mr Lyttle says it “has been three weeks since (the minister) has been able to provide updates in person to the committee”.

He asks the minister if he could address in his opening remarks whether there could be “more regular engagement with the assembly and committee during this time of such unprecedented challenge”.