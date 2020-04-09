Committee Chair Colm Gildernew then welcomes Sean Holland the Chief Social Worker and Mark Lee from the Department of Health to the committee - they both join the committee by audio link.
He then invites members, in the room and those joining remotely, to asks the panellists questions relating to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
These range from how much PPE there is in the current supply chain, how private health providers can access PPE stock if they do not have enough, and what guidance is being issued in relation to the use of PPE.
Mr Holland takes the opportunity to pay "tribute to workers in the system," including "trust staff and independent sector staff and those working in the community and voluntary sector".
He says at the present time "there can’t be any differentiation between them," and praises the "courage and commitment they are showing by turning up to work every day".
"It’s a frightening time and a scary time and these people are turning up to work in the face of that."
Mr Holland then turns to PPE and says in normal times "the primary point rests with the provider of the service," but he says "we recognise that circumstances we are in are anything but normal".
"We have explicitly instructed trusts they need to assess PPE on the basis of where it will be most effective, and that should not respect organisational boundaries at all," he tells the committee.
MLAs to discuss abortion
Committee chairperson Colm Gildernew calls the meeting to order. It's his first time in the chair for a while as he's been contributing from home via audio link.
Five of the members are hooking up remotely today, with only three members present in the senate chamber.
Before the witness session on Covid-19 response begins, Mr Gildernew notes that there have been developments around abortion issues and legislation that the members will want to consider.
"We will certainly not leave today without discussing that issue in some detail," he says.
Some NI health trusts have been stopped from carrying out early abortion services, BBC News NI understands.
Last month, NI's abortion laws changed to permit terminations up to 12 weeks.
Welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we have the Health Committee for you, with a briefing from the chief social worker on the Department of Health’s response to the health crisis.
This afternoon we have a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response – that’s basically the assembly meeting in emergency form.
The Health Committee meeting starts at 10:00, do stay with us.