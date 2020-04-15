They're running ahead of schedule and the witnesses are not ready so Chris Lyttle calls an adjournment for a couple of minutes. Back soon.
Robin Sheeran and Tori Watson
All times stated are UK
Brief adjournment
Back soon.
Is there anybody out there?
Committee chairperson Chris Lyttle gets business under way by calling out to members joining by audio link.
They're pretty thin on the ground - only the SDLP's Daniel McCrossan and Sinn Féin's Catherine Kelly reply from the ether.
The UUP's Robbie Butler and the DUP's William Humphrey are in the senate chamber with Mr Lyttle.
On the Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this sunny April morning.
We’ve got two important meetings for you today – both reflecting the current state of the Covid-19 crisis.
This morning, the top official at the Department of Education, Derek Baker, will be briefing MLAs on how the crisis is affecting schools.
And this afternoon, we have a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response - this is basically the Assembly meeting in stripped-back emergency format.
They will be hearing from the Health Minister, Robin Swann.
The Education Committee starts at 09:45. Do stay with us.