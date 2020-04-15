Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this sunny April morning.

We’ve got two important meetings for you today – both reflecting the current state of the Covid-19 crisis.

This morning, the top official at the Department of Education, Derek Baker, will be briefing MLAs on how the crisis is affecting schools.

And this afternoon, we have a meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response - this is basically the Assembly meeting in stripped-back emergency format.

They will be hearing from the Health Minister, Robin Swann.

The Education Committee starts at 09:45. Do stay with us.