Olive MacLeod begins her presentation.

She says the PHA has put together a range of sub-committees to deal with "health protection, surge, PPE, social and community care, human resources to name a few".

Ms MacLeod says they have put together mechanisms "to safely provide testing," have established a system of contact tracing, provided advice on self-isolation, liaised with the four nations health groups to share emerging knowledge and worked with the regional virology labs to establish local testing.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly Officials from the PHA join the meeting remotely by audio link due to social distancing guidance Image caption: Officials from the PHA join the meeting remotely by audio link due to social distancing guidance

The varied role of the PHA also includes co-coordinating critical care and regional proposals for ventilators.

"Much remains to be done as we have yet to reach the peak of the pandemic here in Northern Ireland," Ms MacLeod says.