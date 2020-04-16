She says the PHA has put together a range of sub-committees to deal with "health protection, surge, PPE, social and community care, human resources to name a few".
Ms MacLeod says they have put together mechanisms "to safely provide testing," have established a system of contact tracing, provided advice on self-isolation, liaised with the four nations health groups to share emerging knowledge and worked with the regional virology labs to establish local testing.
The varied role of the PHA also includes co-coordinating critical care and regional proposals for ventilators.
"Much remains to be done as we have yet to reach the peak of the pandemic here in Northern Ireland," Ms MacLeod says.
Committee opens
The committee is opened by chairperson Colm Gildernew.
He welcomes the members - including those who are joining by tele-conferencing due to social distancing guidelines.
Mr Gildernew runs through some brief committee business before welcoming officials from the Public Health Agency.
Prof. Dr Hugo van Woerden, Olive MacLeod and Rodney Morton join the meeting by audio link.
Ms MacLeod is then invited to outline an opening statement.
On the Health agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland
Assembly at Stormont.
This morning we’re bringing you a meeting of the Health
Committee with briefings from the Public Health Agency and the Royal College of
General Practitioners.
In the afternoon there’s a meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee
on the Covid-19 Response – that’s basically the assembly meeting in stripped-down
emergency format.
Education Minister Peter Weir and Infrastructure Minister
Nichola Mallon will be making statements and taking questions.
The Health Committee kicks off at 10:00. Do join us then.
