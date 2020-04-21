The chairperson of the Executive Office Committee, Colin McGrath of the SDLP, says the regulations "impose restrictions on people who aren’t allowed to leave home without a lawful excuse".

He outlines the work that has been done between departments in relation to Covid-19.

In his role as an MLA, Mr McGrath says Covid-19 has raised "massive challenges" and that "nobody could have understood or appreciated" the severity of its impact.

"Who could've thought a few months ago we would’ve been on lockdown," he says.

"This legislation is scary," he says adding that "ordinarily it would be bad" but, "we are not in normal times".

"The response to this virus needs to be mammoth," he adds.

Mr McGrath adds, "the rules are harsh and in some places they are somewhat cruel," but says they are "necessary in order to stop the spread of the disease".