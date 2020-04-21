The chairperson of the Executive Office Committee, Colin McGrath of the SDLP, says the regulations "impose restrictions on people who aren’t allowed to leave home without a lawful excuse". He outlines the work that has been done between departments in relation to Covid-19. In his role as an MLA, Mr McGrath says Covid-19 has raised "massive challenges" and that "nobody could have understood or appreciated" the severity of its impact. "Who could've thought a few months ago we would’ve been on lockdown," he says. "This legislation is scary," he says adding that "ordinarily it would be bad" but, "we are not in normal times". "The response to this virus needs to be mammoth," he adds. Mr McGrath adds, "the rules are harsh and in some places they are somewhat cruel," but says they are "necessary in order to stop the spread of the disease".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
'Legislation is scary' but 'necessary'
The chairperson of the Executive Office Committee, Colin McGrath of the SDLP, says the regulations "impose restrictions on people who aren’t allowed to leave home without a lawful excuse".
He outlines the work that has been done between departments in relation to Covid-19.
In his role as an MLA, Mr McGrath says Covid-19 has raised "massive challenges" and that "nobody could have understood or appreciated" the severity of its impact.
"Who could've thought a few months ago we would’ve been on lockdown," he says.
"This legislation is scary," he says adding that "ordinarily it would be bad" but, "we are not in normal times".
"The response to this virus needs to be mammoth," he adds.
Mr McGrath adds, "the rules are harsh and in some places they are somewhat cruel," but says they are "necessary in order to stop the spread of the disease".
'Health service more than holding its own'
Mr Kearney says the "regulations are still needed".
"The daily situation reports tell me the regulations are successfully supporting social distancing," he adds.
He says the "confirmed deaths are less than we feared".
"The regulations are working and that credit belongs to all of us making the sacrifice at this time.
"There are citizens alive today who otherwise would have died.
"Our health service is more than holding its own in this battle."
"This battle must be taken forward with a whole government and whole society approach," he says.
Mr Kearney says there will be "regular reviews" of the regulations.
He adds, "all ministers in our executive agree these restrictions ought not be removed a single day before it is safe to do so".
He also says they agree that "not a single day should they remain than necessary".
Clarification on driving for exercise
Mr Kearney says that in relation to restrictions on people's movement, "levels of compliance within society have been good".
However, there is one question that needs clarification - whether it is lawful to drive in order to take exercise.
"If someone needs to drive to take exercise then they may do so," the minister says, citing the example of a household with children or someone with autism who may be driven to the local park.
"A leisurely long drive to a resort or a beauty spot must now be off limits for this time," he explains.
Regulations a 'necessary cost'
Junior Minister, Declan Kearney, tells the chamber he has "mixed feelings" bringing forward the extension of the regulations.
"I never thought I'd be putting forward regulations such as these.
"They are in place to protect people," he says.
Mr Kearney adds that the regulations are a "necessary cost to get through this emergency".
He adds, "economic interests at this time cannot take primary over public health".
He adds, that the regulations were initially brought in on 28 March "in the knowledge that democratic scrutiny would follow".
"It was not a decision taken lightly."
He also pays tribute to businesses that have had to close or "change to a takeaway or delivery-only option".
Mr Kearney then outlines some of the regulations, including the rule that no group of more than two people may gather at one time unless in particular circumstances, and restrictions on movement.
He adds, "where people can work form home they must, where people must come to work they must be able to work safely".
Health Protection Coronavirus Restrictions NI 2020
The deputy principal speaker moves the chamber to its first item of business - The Private Tenancies (Coronavirus Modifications) Bill.
The bill aims to make emergency modifications during Covid-19 around notices to be given by landlords of private tenancies.
The bill is moved by the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey, passes its first stage and will now be published.
The next item of business is a motion about Health Protection Coronavirus Restrictions NI 2020.
Junior Minister Declan Kearney, from Sinn Féin moves the motion.
'This virus will pass and dawn will come again'
Deputy Principal Speaker Christopher Stalford gets business under way by reminding members that the Speaker, Alex Maskey, is working from home due to his medical history.
He expresses sympathy on behalf of all the members to all those who have lost their loved ones due to coronavirus.
Mr Stalford pays tribute to all those working in the health service and people doing their bit by staying at jhome.
"This virus will pass, we will defeat it the dawn will come again," he says.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this bright and sunny Tuesday morning.
We’ve a fully plenary session of the assembly for you today – a rare occurrence in these strange times.
Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey will be kept busy today as MLAs debate a number of items of emergency legislation she’s bringing to the Assembly.
They include measures covering welfare payments and support for private tenants.
The session kicks off at 10:30. Do stay with us.