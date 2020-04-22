The UUP's John Stewart asks Mr Kelly what steps he thinks should be made during recovery to ensure "a positive impact on the sector".

Stephen Kelly says Manufacturing NI has started to "feed" a "number of things" into government on this issue.

He adds, "we have been sharing with membership that during this furlough period, people can continue to train".

He says this is important "so when we can get back to full production, that people are more productive".

"Use this period to improve productivity and not just to get people back to work," he adds.