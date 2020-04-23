The committee’s chair then begins questions.

Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin asks about the “figures around deaths”.

Robin Swann replies: "No matter what system or what country has been reporting deaths in relation to Covid, they have experienced the same time-lag in reporting deaths."

The Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride then says the "process of registration of deaths is complicated".

He adds that there will "always be a time delay on death of individuals" and says he is "grateful to colleagues in Nisra" who "have moved to weekly reporting of deaths and excess deaths including separating deaths where Covid-19 has either been confirmed or expected".

Dr McBride says it's a very "complex situation" adding - "we don’t normally report on deaths on a daily basis" of a condition.

He then says: "On the 26 February we had our first case in Northern Ireland and that seems like a lifetime ago."