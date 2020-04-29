Stormont
Live

Economy minister briefs MLAs on Covid-19 impact

  1. Economy minister briefing

    Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald is chairing the committee.

    She runs through the preliminaries and introduces Economy Minister Diane Dodds to begin her briefing on the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

  3. On the Economy agenda

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont.

    Today we have two committee sessions for you.

    This morning, the Economy Committee has a briefing from the Minister for the Economy, Diane Dodds on the economic impact of Covid-19.

    This afternoon the Executive Office Committee will have a briefing on Brexit issues.

    The Economy Committee meeting starts at 10:00. Do stay with us.

