NI Asssembly Copyright: NI Asssembly

Colm Gildernew, the committee chair opens the meeting.

He mentions the minute’s silence which was held earlier this week as a “tribute to all workers who have lost lives through injury in work”.

Mr Gildernew says it was “poignant” adding that this year those on the frontline fighting Covid-19 are a particular focus.

He runs through some general committee business before welcoming today’s witnesses from the Business Services Organisation, who join by audio link.

Liam McIvor, Sam Waide, and Peter Wilson are then welcomed to make an opening statement.