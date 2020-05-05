Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage from the Northern Ireland
Assembly. We’ve got a packed agenda for today’s full plenary session.
There’s a big, chunky debate on the Budget for 2020-21, but
we also have a statement from Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon on
Covid-19 and from the Minister for Education, Peter Weir, on the school enhancement
programme.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
On the assembly agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly. We’ve got a packed agenda for today’s full plenary session.
There’s a big, chunky debate on the Budget for 2020-21, but we also have a statement from Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon on Covid-19 and from the Minister for Education, Peter Weir, on the school enhancement programme.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.