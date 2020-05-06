Mr Lyttle introduces the first briefing of the day, from the childcare sector on its response to then Covid-19 crisis.
The witnesses are:
• Ms Patricia Lewsley-Mooney, Northern Ireland Childminding Association• Mr Philip Dalgity, Northern Ireland Day Care Owners• Ms Pauline Walmsley, Early Years
Mr Lyttle explains that committee members have written to the minister and officials setting out concerns about "differences and deficiencies" between childcare support measures in Northern Ireland and in the other jurisdictions, including qualifying criteria.
The meeting opens
Committee chairperson Chris Lyttle of Alliance opens the meeting with some committee business.
He's joined in the room by the DUP's William Humphrey. Most of the members are on noisy phone lines with a lot of screeching feedback.
On the Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage from the Northern Ireland.
We’ve a packed menu from Stormont today with coverage of
three committees.
The Education Committee has briefings on the effects of Covid-19
on the childcare sector and schools.
The Committee for the Executive Office has a briefing from
the Victims and Survivors Service.
And this afternoon, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will be
taking questions from members of the Agriculture Committee.
The Education Committee kicks off at 09:15 so do stay with
us.
