Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage from the Northern Ireland.

We’ve a packed menu from Stormont today with coverage of three committees.

The Education Committee has briefings on the effects of Covid-19 on the childcare sector and schools.

The Committee for the Executive Office has a briefing from the Victims and Survivors Service.

And this afternoon, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will be taking questions from members of the Agriculture Committee.

The Education Committee kicks off at 09:15 so do stay with us.