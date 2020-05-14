Hello and welcome to Thursday's coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Today we'll be joining the Health Committee for a Covid-19 briefing from a panel of international medical experts.

Later, members will hear from representatives of the health regulation body, RQIA.

In the afternoon, the Ad Hoc Covid-19 Response Committee will meet.

They'll hear ministerial statements from the Justice and Health ministers about NI's response to the pandemic.

Join us from 10:00.