Robin Swann begins by thanking the chair of the committee for the opportunity to update them on Covid-19. He wants to place on record during Mental Health Awareness Week his understanding of the hardship some families are going through due to the loss of loved ones due to Covid-19. He says colleagues in his department are now working on developing the role for a mental health champion - something he discussed some weeks ago. “Each Covid-19 patient in the community now infects less than one other individual,” he tells the committee - referring to the R rate. Mr Swann says “we must not get too hung up on the language of statistics,” adding that behind each death-related figure is a loved one who is missed by their family. The five-step plan announced last week took into account the “most up-to-date” scientific advice, says Mr Swann. “The advice on shielding remains current,” says Mr Swann adding those who are should continue to do so unless advised otherwise. “We are now starting the long journey back to something closer to normality, be assured we have not lost sight of those who have had to shield,” adds the minister. Turning to care homes, Mr Swann says guidance was first issued in February and has been updated since. The minister says that 4,950 residents, "almost 40% of our entire care home population", have now been tested for Covid-19. He adds that 4,816 care home workers have now been tested, and "as of 09:00 this morning, 70 homes with confided outbreaks of Covid-19 with former 34 suspected or possible outbreaks". Mr Swann adds that 35 care home have concluded Covid-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic.
Almost 40% of care home residents tested
Committee chair opens session and welcomes minister
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin, who chairs the committee, opens proceedings by running through some general business.
He says one MLA - Orlaíthi Flynn of Sinn Féin - is joining the meeting by audio link.
He then welcomes Robin Swann the Health Minister and the Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride to the committee for their update on the response to Covid-19.
