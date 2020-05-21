Anne-Marie McClure from Start 360 joins the meeting by audio link.

She says “mental health is a challenge in Northern Ireland anyway but it’s even more of a challenge as we move through these different times”.

Mrs McClure says her organisation provides drug and alcohol and employment services to young people in the community and in the prison setting.

She explains that she is also the chair person of the Northern Ireland Drug and Alcohol Alliance (NIADA) and says members “in the main” hold contracts and deliver for the PHA (Public Health Agency).

NIADA is funded by the PHA and has been since 2019, but Mrs McClure says groups that are members do pay fees as part of "transition into full independence".

Mrs McClure explains that this is because NIADA wants to be an "independent voice" and provider for service users "who are key to all that we do".

The chair of NIADA says at a recent meeting members raised a number of issues, one of which was "specifically OST, opioids substitution therapy" and the services across the five trusts.

She says concerns were around a "lack of information about the service, particularly for new introductions" and she says members felt there was a "a bit of a postcode lottery".

Mrs McClure says the body wrote to the minister and the chief medical officer in relation to their concern and did receive a response which clarified OST availability, but she says the concerns were not fully addressed.

She adds that there is a need to ensure the "postcode lottery does not continue" and a more "joined-up approach is required" across trusts.

Mrs McClure says this is important for "high-risk clients" and says the "lack of access to these services has a range of knock on effects".