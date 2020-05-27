Stormont
Live

MLAs given pre-school enrolment update

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  2. On the Education agenda

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, the Education Committee will have briefing sessions on the response to Covid-19.

    This afternoon, journalist and author Sam McBride will be appearing as a witness during the Finance Committee's consideration of the Functioning of Government Bill.

    The Education Committee kicks off at 09:00 - do join us then.

Back to top