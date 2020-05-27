Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning, the Education Committee will have briefing sessions on the response to Covid-19. This afternoon, journalist and author Sam McBride will be appearing as a witness during the Finance Committee's consideration of the Functioning of Government Bill. The Education Committee kicks off at 09:00 - do join us then.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
DUP Minister on Dominic Cummings
On the Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, the Education Committee will have briefing sessions on the response to Covid-19.
This afternoon, journalist and author Sam McBride will be appearing as a witness during the Finance Committee's consideration of the Functioning of Government Bill.
The Education Committee kicks off at 09:00 - do join us then.