Kathleen Toner, the director of the Fostering Network in NI says its important that all government agencies work collaboratively.
Ms Toner says there are “almost 2,700 children” who “currently live in fostering households” - each she says has “their own story”, “unique circumstances”, “experiences” and their “own needs”.
The Fostering Network NI director outlines that the organisation has been in touch with “hundreds” of families over the last number of weeks to provide them with emergency digital equipment to support children’s home learning.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
She adds that some children have enjoyed learning from home and found it “less stressful than school” - adding that school can be challenging for some children in foster care.
But, Ms Toner says, some children have also said they miss the structure of the school day and meeting their friends.
She says some of the children have “disengaged” from learning during this period and have seen some situations of more challenging behaviour.
Young people in care
Alicia Toal from the Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC) begins the briefing.
She says there are nearly 3,500 people in care in Northern Ireland.
Ms Toal says that at this time many children "are in need of more and better contact with their social worker".
She says the current regulations allow for flexibility around how statutory visits can take place.
"For some young people meeting by telephone or video call is not enough" and it's essential that with the necessary precautions, vulnerable children continue to be visited face-to-face, she adds.
Ms Toal says that some young people do not have sufficient access to the internet.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
She says that most young people understand the need for flexibility at this time.
"In the early stages of lockdown young people were anxious and worried about the spread of the virus" and the "lack of contact with family and friends," Ms Toal adds.
She says that as the lockdown has progress young people have become more informed and generally understand the reasons for the restrictions.
They have sought out "ways to combat loneliness, stay active and entertain while staying home," she adds.
Ms Toal says most have been in contact with their social workers numerous times - mostly on the phone.
Committee opens to the public
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, the chairperson of the Health Committee, opens the meeting to the public before running through a number of items of committee business.
He welcomes this morning’s witnesses who have been invited to outline the experiences of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each is a representative from a stakeholder body that works with young people.
They are:
Alicia Toal, Voice of Young People in Care
Kathleen Toner, The Fostering Network Northern Ireland
Michele Janes, Barnardo's Northern Ireland
The panel join the meeting remotely by audio link.
On the Health agenda today
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Health Committee.
This morning MLAs will be briefed on the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on vulnerable children.
Then in the afternoon they'll receive an update on the Covid-19 regulations from the department.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Foster children have 'their own story and needs'
Kathleen Toner, the director of the Fostering Network in NI says its important that all government agencies work collaboratively.
Ms Toner says there are “almost 2,700 children” who “currently live in fostering households” - each she says has “their own story”, “unique circumstances”, “experiences” and their “own needs”.
The Fostering Network NI director outlines that the organisation has been in touch with “hundreds” of families over the last number of weeks to provide them with emergency digital equipment to support children’s home learning.
She adds that some children have enjoyed learning from home and found it “less stressful than school” - adding that school can be challenging for some children in foster care.
But, Ms Toner says, some children have also said they miss the structure of the school day and meeting their friends.
She says some of the children have “disengaged” from learning during this period and have seen some situations of more challenging behaviour.
Young people in care
Alicia Toal from the Voice of Young People in Care (VOYPIC) begins the briefing.
She says there are nearly 3,500 people in care in Northern Ireland.
Ms Toal says that at this time many children "are in need of more and better contact with their social worker".
She says the current regulations allow for flexibility around how statutory visits can take place.
"For some young people meeting by telephone or video call is not enough" and it's essential that with the necessary precautions, vulnerable children continue to be visited face-to-face, she adds.
Ms Toal says that some young people do not have sufficient access to the internet.
She says that most young people understand the need for flexibility at this time.
"In the early stages of lockdown young people were anxious and worried about the spread of the virus" and the "lack of contact with family and friends," Ms Toal adds.
She says that as the lockdown has progress young people have become more informed and generally understand the reasons for the restrictions.
They have sought out "ways to combat loneliness, stay active and entertain while staying home," she adds.
Ms Toal says most have been in contact with their social workers numerous times - mostly on the phone.
Committee opens to the public
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, the chairperson of the Health Committee, opens the meeting to the public before running through a number of items of committee business.
He welcomes this morning’s witnesses who have been invited to outline the experiences of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each is a representative from a stakeholder body that works with young people.
They are:
The panel join the meeting remotely by audio link.
On the Health agenda today
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Health Committee.
This morning MLAs will be briefed on the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on vulnerable children.
Then in the afternoon they'll receive an update on the Covid-19 regulations from the department.
Join us from 10:00.