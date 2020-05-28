Kathleen Toner, the director of the Fostering Network in NI says its important that all government agencies work collaboratively.

Ms Toner says there are “almost 2,700 children” who “currently live in fostering households” - each she says has “their own story”, “unique circumstances”, “experiences” and their “own needs”.

The Fostering Network NI director outlines that the organisation has been in touch with “hundreds” of families over the last number of weeks to provide them with emergency digital equipment to support children’s home learning.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

She adds that some children have enjoyed learning from home and found it “less stressful than school” - adding that school can be challenging for some children in foster care.

But, Ms Toner says, some children have also said they miss the structure of the school day and meeting their friends.

She says some of the children have “disengaged” from learning during this period and have seen some situations of more challenging behaviour.