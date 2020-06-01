Sinn Féin's Emma Sheerin says George Floyd's death isn't the first of its kind to have been captured on smartphone.

"Systematic racism caused his death, not just one bad apple," she says.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Doug Beattie of the UUP says the television images beamed around the world of George Floyd dying with a police officer kneeling on his neck "are truly horrific".

He says what was really shocking was that three of his colleagues stood and watched while it happened.

"They are as much to blame as the officer who pressed his knee on the neck of this man who was lying helpless on the floor," Mr Beattie says.