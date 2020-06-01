Sinn Féin's Emma Sheerin says George Floyd's death isn't the first of its kind to have been captured on smartphone. "Systematic racism caused his death, not just one bad apple," she says. Doug Beattie of the UUP says the television images beamed around the world of George Floyd dying with a police officer kneeling on his neck "are truly horrific". He says what was really shocking was that three of his colleagues stood and watched while it happened. "They are as much to blame as the officer who pressed his knee on the neck of this man who was lying helpless on the floor," Mr Beattie says.
'Not just one bad apple'
Sinn Féin's Emma Sheerin says George Floyd's death isn't the first of its kind to have been captured on smartphone.
"Systematic racism caused his death, not just one bad apple," she says.
Doug Beattie of the UUP says the television images beamed around the world of George Floyd dying with a police officer kneeling on his neck "are truly horrific".
He says what was really shocking was that three of his colleagues stood and watched while it happened.
"They are as much to blame as the officer who pressed his knee on the neck of this man who was lying helpless on the floor," Mr Beattie says.
'It’s shocking, it’s appalling, and it matters to us'
The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole says “we will all have seen over the weekend, images from the United Sates that began with the horrific murder of George Floyd”.
“It’s shocking, it’s appalling, and it matters to us here, it matters to us all.
“Black lives matter," he says.
“There is an endemic and deep strain of racism that has affected the American republic since the state was founded and we can’t forget about that.”
Mentioning the links between Ireland and America, Mr O'Toole says "we cant turn a blind eye to the ready of deep and endemic racism in the United States".
Paul Givan of the DUP issues his condolences to Mr Floyd’s family.
Mr Givan says he has read about George Floyd’s life in recent days and says he was known “as the gentle giant”.
“It’s important we remember George for the man," he says.
"The way he was treated was appalling," adds the MLA.
"What is not right is the mass destruction that has taken place," adds Mr Givan.
"I condemn what has happened to George, but I condemn the way in which these protests have turned into a violent mob."
Death of George Floyd
Gerry Carroll begins his statement by expressing sympathy for the family of George Floyd, who died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the floor.
Mr Carroll says the television footage of the death of Mr Floyd "shines a brutal light into the reality of racism and police violence in the United States today".
He says this racism "has been emboldened by the words and actions of Donald Trump who gave the green light to continued shooting down people in cold blood in America after this brutal killing"
Matter of the day
The assembly sitting is opened by the principal deputy speaker.
Christopher Stalford says Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit has raised a matter of the day.
He will make a statement about the death of George Floyd.
Mr Stalford welcomes other members to stand if they wish to be called on the matter.
On today's agenda
This will be the first Monday plenary session of the assembly since the MLAs adopted emergency sittings at the start of the Covid pandemic.
Today we have debates on the Housing Bill and child support and there's a Sinn Féin motion on Planning a Just Economic Recovery after the COVID-19 Crisis.
The assembly sits at midday - do stay with us.