The chair of the Health Committee, Colm Gildernew, outlines a briefing the committee received from chief environmental officer on the amendments.
He says there was agreement that the “small easements should be made” but adds there were concerns around certain issues, including the “tracking of decision making” when restriction easements are made.
Concerns were also raised by committee members about "more people on the streets” and groups gathering without social distancing, he adds.
In his role as Sinn Féin Health spokesperson, Mr Gildernew says there has been an increase in activity but a decrease in social distancing.
He talks of the test and tracing system - something he says needs to be “robust” to identify any increase in the spread of the virus.
“My concern remains around the harder-to-reach communities,” such as “those with additional language difficulties,” he says.
An 'incredibly heart felt and human act'
Colin McGrath is the chair of the Committee for the Executive Office. He says the committee welcomes the lifting of restrictions when “the time is right”, adding the restrictions have come at a cost.
“It would be very foolish of anyone to think that the lifting of the restrictions is because the virus has diminished in any way” and says the reason they can be amended is due to the impact social distancing has had - something Mr McGrath says “remains key”.
He calls for the public to be patient and says the R rate needs to stay below one, which can only be done “if people remain compliant”.
In his role as an SDLP MLA he says he welcomes the amendments, and pays tribute to the efforts and sacrifices people have made.
He says the decision to enable marriages for those who are terminally ill, was an “incredibly heartfelt and human act”.
Mr McGrath goes on to raise concerns about an increase in fly-tipping in certain areas.
'Frequent and robust reviews of the restrictions'
Gordon Lyons explains that the restrictions have "frequent and robust reviews" regularly to ensure they are in place for no longer than necessary.
He runs through the series of reviews that have already taken place.
"We are now in a position where we can begin to carefully relax some of the restrictions," he says.
The TUV's Jim Allister intervenes to ask for clarity on a particular point.
Churches are now allowed to hold drive-in services, but what if a church does not have a suitable space, such as a big enough car park.
Is it allowable to use a rented space such as a public car park
The minister says he doesn't have the information at hand, but to him it would be "common sense" that if "someone had a field of other outdoor area which they wanted to use" this would be acceptable.
He says he will return to Mr Allister with a fuller reply.
"The regulations have worked and continue to work," says the minister, adding that they have saved lives.
Mr Lyons says the vast majority of people have obeyed the rules:
"That makes it all the more frustrating for them when they see others who are then flouting the rules."
He says that in his own constituency "large crowds have gathered in massive numbers at the beach at Ballygally".
"They are disturbing local residents. They are being abusive to others, and they are getting into fights. This is unacceptable," Mr Lyons says.
He says these people could be picking up the virus.
"The stupid and irresponsible actions of a few have the potential to threaten the progress that we have made," the minister says.
Assembly session begins
Deputy Principal Speaker Christopher Stalford opens the assembly meeting.
First up, two amendments to The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (NI) 2020.
These are being brought to the chamber by the Executive Office. Gordon Lyons, the DUP junior minister is invited to move the motion.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of business at the Northern
Ireland Assembly.
It’s set to be big day today with major set-piece debates on
abortion and Brexit.
MLAs will also be considering the final stage of the Budget
Bill.
The Assembly meets at 10:30 – do stay with us for what promises
to be a fascinating day.
