Gordon Lyons explains that the restrictions have "frequent and robust reviews" regularly to ensure they are in place for no longer than necessary.

He runs through the series of reviews that have already taken place.

"We are now in a position where we can begin to carefully relax some of the restrictions," he says.

The TUV's Jim Allister intervenes to ask for clarity on a particular point.

Churches are now allowed to hold drive-in services, but what if a church does not have a suitable space, such as a big enough car park.

Is it allowable to use a rented space such as a public car park

The minister says he doesn't have the information at hand, but to him it would be "common sense" that if "someone had a field of other outdoor area which they wanted to use" this would be acceptable.

He says he will return to Mr Allister with a fuller reply.

"The regulations have worked and continue to work," says the minister, adding that they have saved lives.

Mr Lyons says the vast majority of people have obeyed the rules:

"That makes it all the more frustrating for them when they see others who are then flouting the rules."

He says that in his own constituency "large crowds have gathered in massive numbers at the beach at Ballygally".

"They are disturbing local residents. They are being abusive to others, and they are getting into fights. This is unacceptable," Mr Lyons says.

He says these people could be picking up the virus.

"The stupid and irresponsible actions of a few have the potential to threaten the progress that we have made," the minister says.