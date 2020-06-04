Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly. This morning, Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch will be briefing members of the Health Committee on Covid-19 matters. This afternoon, the Agriculture Committee is considering Brexit issues with a briefing on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. The Health Committee meeting kicks off at 10:30 - do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Good Morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch will be briefing members of the Health Committee on Covid-19 matters.
This afternoon, the Agriculture Committee is considering Brexit issues with a briefing on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Health Committee meeting kicks off at 10:30 - do stay with us.