The minister says most adult screening services were stopped from the second week of March in order to redirect resources and prevent the spread of infection.
He says waiting lists were "unacceptable before Covid-19 and they are even more horrendous now".
Turning to the effects of the Covid-19 on adult social care care home residents and staff, the minister says it "continues to have a significant impact, which remains in the surge period of the pandemic".
He says he's also "very concerned" about the effects of the pandemic on mental health services with people not contacting those services for help.
'Things will not be the same again'
The Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford then invites the health minister to make a statement about rebuilding health and social care services.
In his opening remarks, Robin Swann says the impact of Covid-19 means "things will not be the same again".
He pays tribute to the families who have lost loved ones to the virus and says that "behind every figure is a person who was loved and is now sorely missed".
The minister outlines that actions were taken to "control the virus" which meant "we had sufficient health service capacity".
Mr Swann says it's important to look towards "rebuilding health and social care services as soon as possible".
He acknowledges the "essential work of carers" and says the pandemic has "further highlighted their contribution to families".
The minister adds that Covid-19 has been the "biggest challenge" faced by the health service since its inception, adding that "huge strategic challenges" that existed before it, "have not gone away".
Mr Swann adds that in order to rebuild health and social care services, while also dealing with Covid-19, there is a need for "additional resource funding".
He adds that there are concerns about the "detrimental impact" the pandemic has had on the delivery of a wide range of health services, such as cancer treatment.
The minister says for others who may have not come forward with health concerns during the pandemic, their conditions "will have gone undetected or untreated".
"We all want to see as many of the full services resumed as quickly as possible," says the minister.
Turning to mental health, the minister says the pandemic has had an impact and that a "mental health action plan is even more important" than before.
He then begins to outline "key aspects" of a strategy framework that his department is publishing today.
'Why are we shielding ministers?'
Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford barely gets the ball rolling with a motion on suspending standing orders before the TUV's Jim Allister (below) is on his feet with a point of order.
He's unhappy that there will be no debate on the motion which would, he says, prohibit the asking of topical questions and follow-up supplementary questions when ministers are present by anyone other than the tabler of the question.
"Why are me diminishing scrutiny in this house? Why are we shielding ministers?" he asks.
Mr Stalford says he has considerable sympathy with the matters Mr Allister has raised.
He says that the assembly's Business Committee has agreed to allow question time to recommence from 16 June as lockdown eases.
Mr Stalford says the member should raise the issue with the business committee.
He then turns to the vote on the motion, which is passed with a single opposing voice from Mr Allister.
On today's agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today members are assembly chamber for a plenary session.
There are only 22 members allowed in the chamber at one time due to social distancing regulations.
First up this morning is the health minister, who is due to brief MLAs shortly after 10:30 on his plans for rebuilding the health and social care sector.
Then in the afternoon, MLAs will debate Covid-19 support for beef and sheep farmers, before moving to a discussion about NI Prison staff and stress.
On today's agenda
Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today members are assembly chamber for a plenary session.
There are only 22 members allowed in the chamber at one time due to social distancing regulations.
First up this morning is the health minister, who is due to brief MLAs shortly after 10:30 on his plans for rebuilding the health and social care sector.
Then in the afternoon, MLAs will debate Covid-19 support for beef and sheep farmers, before moving to a discussion about NI Prison staff and stress.
Do stay with us throughout the day.