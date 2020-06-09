The Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford then invites the health minister to make a statement about rebuilding health and social care services.

In his opening remarks, Robin Swann says the impact of Covid-19 means "things will not be the same again".

He pays tribute to the families who have lost loved ones to the virus and says that "behind every figure is a person who was loved and is now sorely missed".

The minister outlines that actions were taken to "control the virus" which meant "we had sufficient health service capacity".

Mr Swann says it's important to look towards "rebuilding health and social care services as soon as possible".

He acknowledges the "essential work of carers" and says the pandemic has "further highlighted their contribution to families".

The minister adds that Covid-19 has been the "biggest challenge" faced by the health service since its inception, adding that "huge strategic challenges" that existed before it, "have not gone away".

Mr Swann adds that in order to rebuild health and social care services, while also dealing with Covid-19, there is a need for "additional resource funding".

He adds that there are concerns about the "detrimental impact" the pandemic has had on the delivery of a wide range of health services, such as cancer treatment.

The minister says for others who may have not come forward with health concerns during the pandemic, their conditions "will have gone undetected or untreated".

"We all want to see as many of the full services resumed as quickly as possible," says the minister.

Turning to mental health, the minister says the pandemic has had an impact and that a "mental health action plan is even more important" than before.

He then begins to outline "key aspects" of a strategy framework that his department is publishing today.