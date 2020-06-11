Tanya Killen from the Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (NISPA) joins the meeting.

She says “Covid-19 has presented a profound shock to society” adding that “key workers have been the heroes of this pandemic”.

Ms Killen says social workers “report feeling like second-class citizens” and says this is partly down to “unacceptable delays in guidance and advice and insufficient PPE in the early days of the pandemic”.

She says their “jobs are already stressful and have been exacerbated tenfold by Covid-19”.

There is “no doubt, social workers and social-care workers have had to make radical changes” to how they do their jobs, she says.

After Covid, she warns that “staffing issues will emerge with a vengeance” - a “serious recruitment issue that the pandemic will worsen”.