Mr Lewis begins his briefing by audio link.

He says the "monitoring exercise typically occurs three times each year" and enables a department "to realign its budget allocation" on the basis of need.

Normally "flexibility of budgetary management" is limited, but the executive made the decision in light of Covid-19 that departments "should be given complete flexibility to reallocate any non-ring fenced budgets".

The committee has a paper which Mr Lewis says, "describes in some detail the various easements, budget pressures and reallocations that have been made".

Mr Lewis says the department has seen the reallocation of £30m of non-ring fenced budget with £24m of resource budget and £6m of capital budget.

He says the minister's "emphasis in making these allocations was focused on medium and long-term recovery and rebuild phases" and "on the immediate reaction to the pandemic".

Now the minister (Diane Dodds) is looking "longer term," says the official, adding she hopes to go "all she can within the confined of her budget to prepare for recovery".

Mr Lewis outlines a number of"additional bids which the department has made in relation to Covid and non-Covid pressures.

He says there were £14.7m of Covid-19 resource bids submitted.

Mr Lewis adds that the main purpose of "budget prioritisation" is to find savings, but he says that the Department for Economy has found "no non-ringfenced savings".

He adds this is "hardly surprisingly given that the department will be at forefront of the executive's medium and long-term response to the pandemic".