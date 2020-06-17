Departmental official Diarmuid McLean then takes the opportunity to update committee members on City Deals.
City deal status gives local areas specific powers to help support economic growth and job creation.
It is an agreement between government and a city giving the city and its surrounding area certain powers and freedom to:
Take charge and responsibility of decisions that affect their area
Do what they think is best to help businesses grow
Create economic growth
Decide how public money should be spent
Mr McLean says the Economy Department is "only one of the departments involved in delivering city deals across NI" and that it is "accountable for innovation, digital tourism and employability skills".
He outlines that over the last 18 months, department officials have been working with councils in relation to the Belfast city regional deal and Derry and Strabane deals.
Of the city deals, Belfast is the most advanced, says the official.
He says the "heads of term" were signed in March.
Economy Minister's briefing
Mrs Dodds begins her briefing by noting that the effects of COVID-19 on all our lives has been "eye-watering".
She says that many businesses are struggling simply to survive, and notes a significant increase of almost 10% in the claimant count for May 2020 bringing it to its highest point since 2013.
The minister pays tribute to the "grit and resolve" of the business community and outlines the actions taken by the Department for the Economy to address the immediate threats to the economy.
Mrs Dodds says she has published Rebuilding a Stronger Economy, a medium-term economic recovery plan to cover the next 12 to 18 months.
Earlier today, she announced the membership of the new Economic Advisory Group.
The minister says that this week she approved the reallocation of £30m from within her department to address emerging COVID-19 pressures.
Mrs Dodds welcomes the executive's decision to bring forward the opening of tourism and hospitality facilities from 3 July.
She concludes by saying that people can work together "to ensure Northern Ireland's economic future is bright".
Committee opens to public
The committee meeting is opened to the public by chair, Sinn Féin's Caoihme Archibald.
She runs through some general business including apologies from Stewart Dickson (Alliance) and Christopher Stalford (DUP) who are both unwell.
Dr Archibald then welcomes this morning’s panel.
The minister, Diane Dodds, and her department's deputy secretary, Diarmuid McLean, are both present for their briefing.
On the Economy agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont.
This morning we've got a meeting of the Economy Committee - and the Economy Minister, Diane Dodds will be in attendance to brief the members.
This afternoon, we'll be joining members of the Executive Office Committee as they're briefed by TUV MLA Jim Allister on his private member's bill on ministerial special advisers.
The Economy Committee kicks off at 10:00 - do stay with us.