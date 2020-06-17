Departmental official Diarmuid McLean then takes the opportunity to update committee members on City Deals.

City deal status gives local areas specific powers to help support economic growth and job creation.

It is an agreement between government and a city giving the city and its surrounding area certain powers and freedom to:

Take charge and responsibility of decisions that affect their area

Do what they think is best to help businesses grow

Create economic growth

Decide how public money should be spent

Diane Dodds and Diarmuid McLean sit at the back of the room in keeping with social distancing guidelines

Mr McLean says the Economy Department is "only one of the departments involved in delivering city deals across NI" and that it is "accountable for innovation, digital tourism and employability skills".

He outlines that over the last 18 months, department officials have been working with councils in relation to the Belfast city regional deal and Derry and Strabane deals.

Of the city deals, Belfast is the most advanced, says the official.

He says the "heads of term" were signed in March.