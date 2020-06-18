Stormont
Royal College of Nursing briefs MLAs

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  2. Committee opens to the public

    The committee is opened for business by the chairperson, Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin.

    He runs through some brief business before welcoming today's panel - representatives from the Royal College of Nursing.

    Outlining the response to Covid-19 by audio-link are :

    • Fiona Devlin, Royal College of Nursing
    • Pat Cullen, Royal College of Nursing
    • Rita Devlin, Royal College of Nursing
    Colm Gildernew
  3. On today's Health agenda

    NI Assembly
  4. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the NI Assembly.

    This morning MLAs on the Health Committee will be briefed by representatives from the Royal College of Nursing on the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Officials will also outline the budgeting issues facing the department and on the June monitoring June.

    NI Assembly
    In the afternoon we'll be joining the Ad Hoc Committee on a Bill of Rights, which will be joined by experts in on human rights in Scotland and Wales.

    We're live from 10:30 - join us then.

