Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
There's a packed agenda at Stormont today including three ministerial statements, question time with the ministers for communities and the economy and a debate on mental health after the coronavirus pandemic.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
There's a packed agenda at Stormont today including three ministerial statements, question time with the ministers for communities and the economy and a debate on mental health after the coronavirus pandemic.
The assembly sits at 10:30. Do stay with us.