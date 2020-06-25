How is north south data being shared and input into the decision being made here, asks committee chair Colm Gildernew.

Mr McMahon says he cant answer the question in relation to data sharing as he does not have that information, but can come back to the committee on this.

Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit is up next.

He talks about a possible second wave in Covid-19 and says he wants to know what the scientific evidence is around “non-essential retail being able to open”.

Mr McMahon says the comments are duly noted and if the committee intends to write for more information about the advice which led to these, the department will respond, he adds.

The DUP’s Alex Easton asks the official to outline how the guidelines impact those who are operating hairdressing services from their homes, and “where we are” in relation to tattoo parlours reopening.

Mr McMahon says hairdressers are allowed to open shortly, “there should be no prohibition on somebody going into somebody’s home to do that as a home service, as long as obviously there are not more than six people in the house”.

Turning to tattoo parlours, he says, that while the amendments currently relate to some close contact services, there will be other services in this area which will now be looked at.