The members turn to the first debate of the day - the Assembly Commission Conferral of Functions on the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission.

This concerns the determination of MLAs' expensesand the first speaker is the DUP's Keith Buchanan.

He says the parties on the commission have considered the proposal and the motion “reflects” the consensus position.

Mr Buchanan says the measure is intended to ensure member can “legitimately purchase basic items to help deliver service to constituents, to ensure an MLA’s contact details can be promoted on the constituency office and most notably, to ensure the terms and conditions of employment for staff who work in our office are fair and reasonable”.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The Assembly is not being asked to confer a function on the commission in relation to salaries or pensions payable to MLAs or former MLAs - “that function should of course fall to an entirely independent body”.

“The scrutiny of claims is rigorous and comprehensive - that will not change,” says the DUP MLA.