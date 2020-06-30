He says the parties on the commission have considered the proposal and the motion “reflects” the consensus position.
Mr Buchanan says the measure is intended to ensure member can “legitimately purchase basic items to help deliver service to constituents, to ensure an MLA’s contact details can be promoted on the constituency office and most notably, to ensure the terms and conditions of employment for staff who work in our office are fair and reasonable”.
The Assembly is not being asked to confer a function on the commission in relation to salaries or pensions payable to MLAs or former MLAs - “that function should of course fall to an entirely independent body”.
“The scrutiny of claims is rigorous and comprehensive - that will not change,” says the DUP MLA.
'Strong and warm relationship'
Daniel McCrossan of the SDLP says of the Donohoe family: “I can’t begin to imagine the pain, worry, stress and anxiety they suffered in the days prior to finding Noah."
“Over the last few days, we’ve all got to know Noah a little bit better,” says the MLA and refers to the social media posts shared by friends and family.
“It has united communities in the search for Noah,” he says.
The Green Party’s Claire Bailey pays tribute to the “strong and warm relationship” Noah had with his mum, Fiona.
“I wish every strength and courage to Fiona and her family in getting through what will be horrific sadness in the times ahead,” she adds.
'Noah was a treasure to his family'
Ulster Unionist MLA, Robbie butler says “through this tragedy you don’t need to be a parent to feel the pain of that family and to feel the pain of that community”.
“I can’t think of a worse fear as a parent that you would be faced with than the loss of a child.”
Mr Butler pays tribute to the emergency services for their role in the search as well as the wider community.
“Noah was a treasure to his family, he is the pride to his family and that will never be lost,” says Mr Butler.
Alliance’s Paula Bradshaw says she hopes his family can get through these “dark days” knowing that the country is thinking of them.
She pays tribute to the “sterling work” of the PSNI and other emergency service providers.
“The loss of a child at any time is heartbreaking,” says the TUV’s Jim Allister, particularly in this circumstance.
He expresses the sympathy “of us all to Noah’s mother, his wider family, to his school community who will feel this loss very severely, and to all his friends”.
People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll says “it’s hard to imagine the heartache the community is feeling” and sends his party’s thoughts to Noah Donohoe’s family and friends.
“Hundreds of people from all backgrounds and all communities” came out to help in the search for the 14-year-old, adds Mr Carroll.
Tributes to those who joined the search
The DUP's William Humphrey extends his party's sympathy to Noah's family and to the members of his school, St Malachy's.
He pays tribute to the many volunteers from north Belfast and across the country who joined the search - "with one aim - to find Noah and bring him home safely to his mother".
Mr Humphrey says "Noah was very clearly a special young man and he has left a huge gap in the life of his family and in his school".
The SDLP's Matthew O'Toole says the loss suffered by Noah's mother and her family is "simply unimaginable".
He also pays tribute to those who joined the search for Noah.
Condolences to Noah Donohoe
Deputy Speaker Roy Beggs brings the MLAs to order.
He turns to the first item of business - John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin (above) is to make a statement of condolence to the family of Noah Donohoe.
The 14-year-old boy from south Belfast was found dead in the north of the city a number of days after he was reported missing.
Mr O’Dowd says Noah’s disappearance is the “nightmare of every parent”.
The Sinn Féin MLA adds, “there is little doubt he has changed our world” and says tributes paid to Noah by his friends and school “will live with us for a very long time”.
Business before lunch
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of events on the hill at Stormont.
There's a packed agenda at today's plenary session of the assembly.
Starting with a debate on MLAs' expenses, then there'll be a consideration of changes to the coronavirus regulations, questions to the ministers for education and finance and a debate on the reopening of schools.
