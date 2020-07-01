Maurice Bullick of Belfast Harbour Commissioners begins the briefing session.
Infrastructure Committee meeting
The DUP's Michelle McIlveen is in the chair for this morning's meeting of the Infrastructure Committee.
She calls the meeting to order and the members run through a few preliminary items before this morning's witness session.
Representatives of Northern Ireland's ports and harbours are briefing the MLAs on Brexit issues.
The witnesses are:
Roger Armson, Port of Larne
Maurice Bullick, Belfast Harbour Commissioners
David Holmes, Warrenpoint Port
Brian McGrath, Londonderry Port and Harbour
On today's infrastructure agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the NI Assembly.
After a late sitting last night, MLAs on the Infrastructure Committee are back to business this morning from 10:00.
They'll be joined by officials from NI's ports and harbours for a briefing on a variety of Brexit issues, including the implementation of the protocol.
This afternoon we'll be joining the Committee for the Executive Office, where the first and deputy first minister are due to appear to discuss Covid-19.
Stay with us for another action packed day of politics.
'Free-flowing nature of traffic'
Maurice Bullick of Belfast Harbour Commissioners begins the briefing session.
He says the BHC is a “trust port” and is the largest port in NI, the second largest on the island of Ireland and it handles about “70% of NI’s seaborne trade in terms of cargo tonnage".
The significant thing for us, he says, 70% is the overall figure, including cargo both ways - out of and into NI.
We have “85% of the export side goes directly to the island of Great Britain and 60% on the import side,” says Mr Bullick.
“The single greatest concern for us is freight-ferry traffic.”
He says the 550,000 freight movements each way with Great Britain is a “primary concern”, adding that the aim is to preserve the “free-flowing nature of traffic between NI-GB in so far as that is possible given the constraints that will apply from 1 January 2021”.
Mr Bullick says work has been ongoing with the Department of Agriculture to prepare a “point of entry facility” and will represent an “expansion” of the previous entry port.
“The biggest uncertainty for us at the moment”, says the Belfast Harbour Commissioners representative, “that the command paper is not actually agreed in the current form with the European Union”.
“We would like to get as much certainty as possible,” says Mr Bullick.
Infrastructure Committee meeting
The DUP's Michelle McIlveen is in the chair for this morning's meeting of the Infrastructure Committee.
She calls the meeting to order and the members run through a few preliminary items before this morning's witness session.
Representatives of Northern Ireland's ports and harbours are briefing the MLAs on Brexit issues.
The witnesses are:
On today's infrastructure agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the NI Assembly.
After a late sitting last night, MLAs on the Infrastructure Committee are back to business this morning from 10:00.
They'll be joined by officials from NI's ports and harbours for a briefing on a variety of Brexit issues, including the implementation of the protocol.
This afternoon we'll be joining the Committee for the Executive Office, where the first and deputy first minister are due to appear to discuss Covid-19.
Stay with us for another action packed day of politics.