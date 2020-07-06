NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The principal deputy speaker moves to the next item of business, a motion relating to the Suspension of Standing Order 20(1).

It passes on oral vote, with the only dissenting voice from the TUV’s Jim Allister.

Next up is another motion relating to the suspension of standing orders

It is also agreed on oral vote.

A committee membership move is up next - members vote in support of the UUP’s John Stewart replacing party colleague Doug Beattie as a member of the Committee on Standards and Privileges.

The assembly then moves to a debate on the nomination of a NI Public Services Ombudsman.

Robbie Butler of the UUP moves the motion, which seeks to nominate Margaret Kelly to the post.