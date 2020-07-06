The principal deputy speaker moves to the next item of business, a motion relating to the Suspension of Standing Order 20(1).
It passes on oral vote, with the only dissenting voice from the TUV’s Jim Allister.
Next up is another motion relating to the suspension of standing orders
It is also agreed on oral vote.
A committee membership move is up next - members vote in support of the UUP’s John Stewart replacing party colleague Doug Beattie as a member of the Committee on Standards and Privileges.
The assembly then moves to a debate on the nomination of a NI Public Services Ombudsman.
Robbie Butler of the UUP moves the motion, which seeks to nominate Margaret Kelly to the post.
The Speaker and the funeral
Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford opens proceedings.
The TUV's Jim Allister (above) has a point of order that evidently refers to the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey and the Speaker, Alex Maskey.
"Is it within the functions of the speaker of this house to use social media to advertise and promote funeral arrangements in circumstances where prevailing executive guidance at the time prohibited such promotion and advertising?" Mr Allister asks.
Mr Stalford says it's not strictly speaking a point of order relating to the operation of the assembly, but he adds that "when I'm in this chair I make every effort to be neutral and impartial and leave the fact that I'm a DUP assembly member to the side, and I think it's important that anyone who exercises a function such as that should try to do the same."
On the assembly agenda today
Good morning
Welcome to Monday's live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont.
We've got a full plenary session of the assembly today and MLAs will be debating the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Assembly business
The meeting kicks off at noon. Do stay with us.