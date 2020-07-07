Sinn Féin's Emma Rogan is making her first speech in the assembly. According to convention she's allowed to go off piste a little.

She pays tribute to her predecessor, Chris Hazzard, now the Sinn Féin MP for South Down.

Ms Rogan describes her constituency as "a beautiful place in this island".

She notes that two of the three main east coast fishing villages lie within South Down.

Clare Bailey of the Green Party says it's good to hear a package announced that "so substantially" addresses the issues faced by the fishing industry.

Ms Bailey says she has concerns about disparities in levels of support for industries.

She says it's the most substantial package for any sector within the department's remit and asks why this sector is being treated differently.