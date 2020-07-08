Michelle McIlveen then asks the minister what the immediate issues are for water supply and “what is that looking like?”

“The immediate issue is extremely serious and I don’t say that lightly,” says the minister.

“I have expressed concern that the allocation given is only £5.5m.

“I do intend to submit a further paper to the executive,” she adds, and says from that she hopes to see additional funds.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

What impact will it have for people, asks the committee chair.

Mrs Mallon says we “take for granted that we turn on our tap and we get access to clean drinking water”.

The minister adds, “if we don’t invest in our water infrastructure and our water structure then the housing waiting list will continue to grow, business will continue to say it is difficult to draw down investment”.

Katrina Godfrey, the permanent secretary for the department says “the needs expressed by NI Water can be backed up by anybody”.

“You don’t have a £30m hole in your budget without their being any consequences,” she adds.