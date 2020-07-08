'Immediate issue is extremely serious' for NI Water
Michelle McIlveen then asks the minister what the immediate issues are for water supply and “what is that looking like?”
“The immediate issue is extremely serious and I don’t say that lightly,” says the minister.
“I have expressed concern that the allocation given is only £5.5m.
“I do intend to submit a further paper to the executive,” she adds, and says from that she hopes to see additional funds.
What impact will it have for people, asks the committee chair.
Mrs Mallon says we “take for granted that we turn on our tap and we get access to clean drinking water”.
The minister adds, “if we don’t invest in our water infrastructure and our water structure then the housing waiting list will continue to grow, business will continue to say it is difficult to draw down investment”.
Katrina Godfrey, the permanent secretary for the department says “the needs expressed by NI Water can be backed up by anybody”.
“You don’t have a £30m hole in your budget without their being any consequences,” she adds.
Translink and NI Water difficulties
Michelle McIlveen says they only have an hour with the minister so they go straight to questions rather than have a formal briefing.
The DUP MLA asks about "the very-well publicised difficulties that Translink have" and the "very troubling situation at Northern Ireland Water.
The minister says the executive has given a commitment to ensure the viability of public transport and she has been given extra funding.
Ms Mallon says they hope to see a rise in passengers with the easing of Covid restrictions.
The minister says the situatiuon with NI Water is "critcal".
She says she was given extra funding in the June monitoring round of £5.5m but that falls well short of what is required.
"NI Water has seen a dramatic reduction in income," she adds.
The minister says investment in water infrastructure is vital for economic development.
Committee opens to the public
The committee is open to the public by Committee Chair Michelle McIlveen of the DUP.
She brings members to order before running through some generic committee business.
She then welcomes today's witnesses:
Nichola Mallon, Minister for Infrastructure
Katrina Godfrey, DfI
They join the committee to discuss the response to Covid-19 and to update MLAs on current issues the department is facing.
On the Infrastructure agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The Infrastructure Committee is meeting this morning and will be briefed on the department's response to the Covid pandemic by Minister Nichola Mallon.
This afternoon, the Committee for Communities will be joined by Minister Carál Ní Chuilín for an update on her department's priorities.
