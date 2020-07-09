Stormont
Live

Chief dental officer updates MLAs on Covid response

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Health Committee

    Wide shot of the committee
    Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew chairs the Health Committee.

    He calls this morning's meeting to order.

    Mr Gildernew informs the members about a meeting he had with health ministers from other parts of the UK and Ireland.

    Today's first witness session is on Covid-19 and dental services.

    The witnesses are:

    • Michael Donaldson Acting Chief Dental Officer
    • Paul Montgomery Acting Director of General Health Policy, Department of Health

  2. On today's Health agenda

    NI Assembly
  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning the chief dental officer will brief MLAs on the Health Committee about the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on dental services.

    The committee will also discuss the relaxation of the Coronavirus regulations.

    Stormont
    In the afternoon, the Ad Hoc Covid-19 Response Committee will meet to hear a statement from the Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín.

    Join us for another action-packed day on the hill from 10:30.

