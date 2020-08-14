Deputy Chair of the Education Committee Karen Mullan says she doesn’t believe standardisation should not have been applied to results.

“Do you trust our teachers and their professional judgement?” she asks the minister.

“Our teachers do an outstanding job,” says Mr Weir, adding that it’s not an issue of trust.

He says the issue with teacher assessment is that there is often a “wide divergence between what they have produced as a teacher assessment and what has been the actual results of the examinations”.

“That as a methodology is one that does not produce an accurate result, or a fair result as you are dependent therefore, and particularly without any level of standardisation, then you are entirely dependent on how a teacher views it,” says the minister.

Faustina Graham from the Department of Education replies to an intervention from the committee chair Chris Lyttle.

She says there was guidance provided by CCEA about evidence that could be used by teachers in predicting pupil grades.

She says it was a “more robust process this year than last year, that is absolutely true”.

“No matter what happens from school to school and across schools, you cannot stand over that what happens in one school is the same as what happens in another school,” she adds.

In an ideal scenario, she says there would have been external moderation of the grades but adds that was “impossible given our situation and the circumstances we found ourselves in”.

She says the standardisation process “is exactly the same thing” and says it’s designed to “ensure young people get a fair outcome” which she adds “does not take away from the young people we are hearing about today”.