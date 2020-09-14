Stormont
Live

MLAs debate EU flags legislation

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. On today's agenda

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of Northern Ireland's Assembly.

    Today, MLAs are meeting for a plenary session and there's plenty on the agenda.

    Up first this morning, members will debate changes to flags legislation resulting from Brexit.

    Then this afternoon, First Minister Arlene Foster and Economy Minister Diane Dodds will both face Question Time in the chamber.

    Before the end of the day, MLAs will also debate a Sinn Féin motion relating to Race Equality.

    All of the action kicks off from 12:00 - do stay with us, this sunny Monday.

