Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford raises a point of order regarding financial support for the road freight, taxi and coach hire services.

Mr Maskey says it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the matter and the member has made his point.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The Speaker now introduces the first motion of the day.

It's being brought by UUP MLAs John Stewart and Syeve Aiken:

Motion: Hardship Fund for Businesses Excluded from Existing COVID-19 Support Packages

Proposed:

That this Assembly is deeply concerned at the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local economy; acknowledges the substantial financial support package put in place by the UK Government to support employers, employees and the self-employed; recognises that thousands of sole traders and micro-businesses in Northern Ireland have not been able to access financial support; and calls on the Minister for the Economy to establish a new fit for purpose business hardship fund targeted at those businesses that have so far been excluded from existing support packages.