Stormont
Live

MLAs debate Covid financial support for businesses

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Hardship Fund motion

    Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.

    DUP MLA Christopher Stalford raises a point of order regarding financial support for the road freight, taxi and coach hire services.

    Mr Maskey says it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the matter and the member has made his point.

    The Speaker now introduces the first motion of the day.

    It's being brought by UUP MLAs John Stewart and Syeve Aiken:

    Motion: Hardship Fund for Businesses Excluded from Existing COVID-19 Support Packages

    Proposed:

    That this Assembly is deeply concerned at the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the local economy; acknowledges the substantial financial support package put in place by the UK Government to support employers, employees and the self-employed; recognises that thousands of sole traders and micro-businesses in Northern Ireland have not been able to access financial support; and calls on the Minister for the Economy to establish a new fit for purpose business hardship fund targeted at those businesses that have so far been excluded from existing support packages.

  2. On today's agenda

  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly from Stormont.

    Today, MLAs are meeting in the chamber for the second plenary session of the week.

    They're beginning with a debate on support for businesses which have so far been excluded from Covid funding packages.

    Then after lunch, it's Question Time for the education and finance ministers.

    Before the end of the day, members will also discuss Mental Health Crisis Support as well as funding for the Crisis Intervention Service in Londonderry.

    Proceedings kick off at 10:30. Join us then.

