Health Committee deputy chair Pam Cameron of the DUP opens the session to the public. She runs through some general business which has arisen during the week with committee members. There seem to be some technological issues with dialling in the witnesses for a briefing on Brexit and so the members are advised to take their ease for a few moments. Once that's sorted, Pam Cameron welcomes the witnesses to the first session. It's a briefing from Department of health officials on Brexit and pharmaceuticals. The witnesses are:
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Brexit briefing
Health Committee deputy chair Pam Cameron of the DUP opens the session to the public.
She runs through some general business which has arisen during the week with committee members.
There seem to be some technological issues with dialling in the witnesses for a briefing on Brexit and so the members are advised to take their ease for a few moments.
Once that's sorted, Pam Cameron welcomes the witnesses to the first session.
It's a briefing from Department of health officials on Brexit and pharmaceuticals.
The witnesses are:
On today's Health agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, we're joining the Health Committee. They've been sitting in closed session from 10:00 to discuss the committee's inquiry into Covid-19 and its impact on care homes.
But at 11:00 the session will be opening to the public, when MLAs will be being briefed on healthcare issues relating to Brexit.
They'll also discuss some of the latest Coronavirus Regulations 2020.
From 14:00 we'll be joining the Public Accounts Committee, which will be briefed by the NI Audit Office about the Inquiry into The LandWeb Project and Digital Transformation.
Do stay with us.