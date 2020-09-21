John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin says he met David Cook through numerous community events, adding that Mr Cook was “always a gentleman”.

He says Mr Cook and his wife, “were a lovely couple, always very welcoming and very warm”.

On behalf of his party, he sends his sympathies.

Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP sends his party’s “sincere condolences” to Mr Cook’s family and the Alliance Party.

He describes Mr Cook as “someone who cared immensely” about finding the common ground and recalls his first experience of being in Belfast City Hall and seeing a portrait of Mr Cook.

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton also pays tribute to Mr Cook and wishes to send her party’s condolences on behalf of her party.

Mr Cook’s former party colleague, Stewart Dickson, pays a personal tribute. He too sends his best to Mr Cook’s family.

There’s a quick change at the top table, with Roy Beggs (above) , the deputy speaker taking over the direction of proceedings.

He runs through a committee membership appointment - with John O’Dowd joining the Committee on Procedures.

Once the motion is passed, the next item on the agenda is a briefing on a North-South Ministerial Council meeting.