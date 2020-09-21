John O’Dowd of Sinn Féin says he met David Cook through numerous community events, adding that Mr Cook was “always a gentleman”.
He says Mr Cook and his wife, “were a lovely couple, always very welcoming and very warm”.
On behalf of his party, he sends his sympathies.
Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP sends his party’s “sincere condolences” to Mr Cook’s family and the Alliance Party.
He describes Mr Cook as “someone who cared immensely” about finding the common ground and recalls his first experience of being in Belfast City Hall and seeing a portrait of Mr Cook.
UUP MLA Rosemary Barton also pays tribute to Mr Cook and wishes to send her party’s condolences on behalf of her party.
Mr Cook’s former party colleague, Stewart Dickson, pays a personal tribute. He too sends his best to Mr Cook’s family.
There’s a quick change at the top table, with Roy Beggs (above) , the deputy speaker taking over the direction of proceedings.
He runs through a committee membership appointment - with John O’Dowd joining the Committee on Procedures.
Once the motion is passed, the next item on the agenda is a briefing on a North-South Ministerial Council meeting.
'One community, united but diverse'
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long says she is "very sad but honoured" to pay tribute to Mr Cook.
She says he was one of the Alliance Party's founding members, and having suffered a stroke a few weeks ago, "he sadly contracted Covid-19".
"It's because of the vision and courage of people like David Cook and all those that came together to form the Alliance Party that I'm standing here today in this chamber," she says.
Those founding members were "committed to the creation of one community, united but diverse and inclusive," the party leader says.
She says Mr Cook "broke the mould in City Hall when he became the first non-unionist to be elected lord mayor in 1978".
Ms Long says her thoughts and those of the Alliance Party are with Mr Cook's wife, Fionnuala, and their family.
"David was a beacon of liberalism during very dark times, and he was a trailblazer for equality, respect and fairness when all three were in short supply," she says.
Robin Newton pays tribute to Mr Cook on behalf of the DUP and expresses sympathy to his family.
"In my time, anything that I had heard about David Cook was always extremely positive," he says.
MLAs pay tribute to David Cook
Speaker, Alex Maskey, opens proceedings to the public and brings members to order.
He runs through some general business including sending best wishes to Christopher Stalford of the DUP, who the speaker says is in hospital due to illness.
Mr Maskey also sends his best to SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
The speaker commends Mr McCrossan for the “robust measures he’s taken in terms of self-isolation”.
Before turning to the first item of business, the speaker says Naomi Long, the Alliance leader, has been given leave to make a statement about her former party colleague David Cook who died aged 77.
Mr Cook was the first non-unionist Lord Mayor of Belfast City Council in 1978.
The speaker says he knew Mr Cook “and worked with him on Belfast City Council”. He says “there were at times very toxic circumstances, but David was very measured, very civil, very polite and very easy to work with”.
“We may not have agreed politically, but that’s irrelevant,” says Mr Maskey and passes his condolences to Mr Cook’s family.
The Assembly's agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today, MLAs are meeting in plenary session and will be updated on a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council.
Sinn Féin representatives are bringing a motion to debate honouring the EU Withdrawal Agreement Protocol in the afternoon.
Then the health and infrastructure ministers will face Question Time.
The day will wrap up with a cross-party motion on promoting Dementia-Friendly Policy.
The Assembly's agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today, MLAs are meeting in plenary session and will be updated on a meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council.
Sinn Féin representatives are bringing a motion to debate honouring the EU Withdrawal Agreement Protocol in the afternoon.
Then the health and infrastructure ministers will face Question Time.
The day will wrap up with a cross-party motion on promoting Dementia-Friendly Policy.
