Welcome Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland at Stormont. This morning's session begins with a highly topical debate on coronavirus regulations with Health Minister Robin Swann. The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
The Assembly agenda
Good morning
Welcome Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland at Stormont.
This morning's session begins with a highly topical debate on coronavirus regulations with Health Minister Robin Swann.
The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us