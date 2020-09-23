Stormont
Live

Infrastructure minister updates MLAs on Covid-19

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. On this morning's agenda

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to live coverage of Wednesday's business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning we're joining the Infrastructure Committee for a ministerial briefing from Nichola Mallon on Covid-19 issues.

    This afternoon we'll be joining the Executive Office Committee for a Brexit briefing from junior ministers Gordon Lyons and Declan Kearney.

    Our coverage kicks off at 10:00. Do stay with us.

Back to top