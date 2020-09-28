Paul Givan of the DUP, and the chair of the Justice Committee, says the “minister was not responsible for this error but she is responsible for how it is addressed”.

He criticises the PPS for issuing a statement prior to the minister’s this morning.

“I am shocked that it only got elevated to the minster’s desk until June of this year,” he adds.

He calls for an independent investigation and asks for the “criminal justice inspectorate to be called in”.

Ms Long responds “as people will be well aware, it is not as simple as me taking control of these issues”.

“It was entirely appropriate” that the PPS were the “people to raise this” she adds, as “it was a prosecutorial decision”.

She adds that victims were the “primary concern in all of this”.

Linda Dillon of Sinn Féin is up next. The deputy chair of the Justice Committee says “this will no doubt have a devastating impact on victims and their families”.

She asks the minister “how we can lessen the impact, or minimise the impact of the victims where there are new prosecutions”.

“It is unfortunate that the convictions in question are to be set aside however those convictions themselves are not in question in terms of their veracity,” says the minister.

She adds that victims’ “views will be taken into account by PPS when it comes to the point of deciding whether or not these offences should be re-prosecuted”.

The minister adds that “many of the offences people will have served, if you like, their complete sentence for these offences already that will also have to be taken into consideration”.

“There are a number of complex decisions that need to be taken,” she says, adding they will be a matter “solely for the PPS and they are not decisions I can be involved in as that would bring a political element to the prosecution which would be entirely unacceptable”.