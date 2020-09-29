Arlene Foster rises to make a statement on behalf of the Executive Office.

She says Saturday was the “highest daily tally since the pandemic began”.

There were “1,513 cases were diagnosed in this last seven days alone,” says the first minister, adding that the death toll is now 578.

At present, there are 51 Covid patients in hospital across NI, “with six in intensive care and outbreaks of the virus in 28 care homes” says Mrs Foster.

She adds that the evidence has shown that a “significant number of Covid cases” have resulted from indoor and informal gatherings.

She says “wherever people meet each other there is a risk of transmission”.

The first minister says these are “necessary and proportionate” restrictions, adding that if the number of cases were allowed to continue rising, “this will inevitably lead to an increase in hospital admissions and deaths”.

She says that the executive agreed last Thursday to have a closing time applied to the hospitality sector of 23:00.

This will come into force from midnight on 30 September.

She adds that it will impact “those parts of hospitality sector subject to current regulations”.

“No alcohol will be served after 22:30 and all customers must leave by 23:00,” says the first minster.

“In practice this brings normal closing times forward by half an hour and there will be no late licensing,” she adds.

“There can be no exception to this, so weddings and other social events will comply,” says Mrs Foster.

“Some will make the point that pubs and bars closing at 23:00 will lead people to house parties,” she says, but adds that house parties and gatherings are currently illegal.

“We would prefer that everyone works with us to impact the spread of the virus,” she says, adding “enforcement has a role and we are working closely with the police service”.

She adds that the executive wants to “avoid more stringent measures” but “we will put restrictions in place if we have to”.

“We appreciate this is a difficult time for everyone and yet more restrictions are not what any of us want,” she says.

“We cannot emphasis enough that the regulations are intended to protect you, protect other people, to reduce the spread of infection and to being the epidemic to an end as soon as possible.”