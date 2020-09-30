Education Committee chair Chris Lyttle (above) of the Alliance Party calls the meeting to order. He runs through some initial committee business before turning to the first evidence session. It's a briefing from the Expert Panel on Underachievement. The witnesses are:
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Education Committee meeting
Education Committee chair Chris Lyttle (above) of the Alliance Party calls the meeting to order.
He runs through some initial committee business before turning to the first evidence session.
It's a briefing from the Expert Panel on Underachievement.
The witnesses are:
On today's Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the assembly.
This morning we have a meeting of the Education Committee, including a session on provision for pupils with special educational needs.
And this afternoon, the Committee for the Executive Office has a briefing on preparation for a "no-deal" Brexit.
The Education Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.