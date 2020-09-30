Stormont
Live

MLAs are briefed on school underachievement

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Education Committee meeting

    Chris Lyttle
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Education Committee chair Chris Lyttle (above) of the Alliance Party calls the meeting to order.

    He runs through some initial committee business before turning to the first evidence session.

    It's a briefing from the Expert Panel on Underachievement.

    The witnesses are:

    • Dr Noel Purdy - Stranmillis University College
    • Ms Mary Montgomery - Principal Belfast Boys' Model School
    • Ms Kathleen O'Hare - Retired Principal, Hazelwood Integrated College and former Principal of St Cecillia's College
    • Ms Joyce Logue - Principal Longtower Primary School Derry/Londonderry
    • Mr Jackie Redpath - Chief Executive, Greater Shankill Partnership

  2. On today's Education agenda

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: bbc

    Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the assembly.

    This morning we have a meeting of the Education Committee, including a session on provision for pupils with special educational needs.

    And this afternoon, the Committee for the Executive Office has a briefing on preparation for a "no-deal" Brexit.

    The Education Committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.

Back to top