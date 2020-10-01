Colm Gildernew moves to questions for the panelists.

He asks about testing and “getting tests back”.

“Are you concerned about the ability of the testing and tracing system to cope at the minute?” he asks.

Mr Swann says “we have seen an enormous amount of cases coming into that system”.

He says a positive test is contacted five times to ensure a follow up to those who potentially may have been in contact with the positive case.

“We’ve taken over a second floor within County Hall in Ballymena,” he adds, and says individual teams are able to work as “bubbles” in there due to small offices.

“Our app is working well, just approaching 400,000 downloads,” says the minister.

“I hope by the end of this week, we’ll have the under-18 version launched as well,” he adds.

He says “data protection” was critical and the “cross border interoperability” were two key considerations in relation to the app.

Turning to testing he says there is work ongoing to ensure test results come back as soon as possible.

Michael McBride, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) says “95% of the index cases are able to provide contact numbers of their close contacts”.

“We have that information and it’s important that we get that information out to those people who need to isolate,” he adds.

He says “the really important message to get out from here today is, if you get that text message and are asked to self-isolate, it doesn’t mean you need to get a test”.

The CMO says a test should only be sought if someone develops symptoms.

The committee chair asks about surge planning, and wants more detail on access to ventilators.

Mr Swann says “I know we’re well into nearly 200 in place and another 200 in progress, so we didn’t stop buying”.

Dr McBride says “the rebuild plan is from October to December, the surge plan is from October through to March”.

“It will include issues such as the Nightingale one, which was the step up in intensive care, but Nightingale two, which is the step-down facility in Whiteabbey to make sure we can maintain patient flows,” he adds.

“Unlike last time, we want to maintain routine services as far as possible,” says the CMO.