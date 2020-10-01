'An enormous amount of cases coming into test and trace system'
Colm Gildernew moves to questions for the panelists.
He asks about testing and “getting tests back”.
“Are you concerned about the ability of the testing and tracing system to cope at the minute?” he asks.
Mr Swann says “we have seen an enormous amount of cases coming into that system”.
He says a positive test is contacted five times to ensure a follow up to those who potentially may have been in contact with the positive case.
“We’ve taken over a second floor within County Hall in Ballymena,” he adds, and says individual teams are able to work as “bubbles” in there due to small offices.
“Our app is working well, just approaching 400,000 downloads,” says the minister.
“I hope by the end of this week, we’ll have the under-18 version launched as well,” he adds.
He says “data protection” was critical and the “cross border interoperability” were two key considerations in relation to the app.
Turning to testing he says there is work ongoing to ensure test results come back as soon as possible.
Michael McBride, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) says “95% of the index cases are able to provide contact numbers of their close contacts”.
“We have that information and it’s important that we get that information out to those people who need to isolate,” he adds.
He says “the really important message to get out from here today is, if you get that text message and are asked to self-isolate, it doesn’t mean you need to get a test”.
The CMO says a test should only be sought if someone develops symptoms.
The committee chair asks about surge planning, and wants more detail on access to ventilators.
Mr Swann says “I know we’re well into nearly 200 in place and another 200 in progress, so we didn’t stop buying”.
Dr McBride says “the rebuild plan is from October to December, the surge plan is from October through to March”.
“It will include issues such as the Nightingale one, which was the step up in intensive care, but Nightingale two, which is the step-down facility in Whiteabbey to make sure we can maintain patient flows,” he adds.
“Unlike last time, we want to maintain routine services as far as possible,” says the CMO.
'As a society we are now at a crossroads'
Mr Swann begins the briefing
He says there has been "an alarming increase in positive Covid cases" since he last met the committee.
Another 424 cases were confirmed yesterday, which is the highest "since the current testing model was rolled out".
The figure for the day before was 320, he adds.
"As a country and as a society we are now very much at a crossroads,
"If the current does not change, if attitudes to this virus do not toughen then in six weeks' time our hospital in-patient numbers will exceed those witnessed during the first wave and that isn't even the worst case scenario," says Mr Swann, adding that the chief scientific officer has warned that it could potentially happen in three weeks.
He says the executive recently took the difficult decision to implement a series of restrictions right across Northern Ireland and that previously-introduced localised restrictions "which have already resulted in improvements in some areas".
"Ballymena and BT43 has dropped by about 50% and the Belfast rate has slowed," the minister explains.
He says the members are all aware of the situation in Derry and Strabane council area.
"What we are seeing there is sustained transmission in the community and the problem isn't related to a few bad outbreaks. The problem is that the virus is in the community and is spreading rapidly within it," he explains.
Turning to the wider view, the minister says: "We are now in a place where further difficult decisions are necessary and as you may be aware I will be coming to the executive later today with a set of proposals."
He encourages "everyone to do what they can to prevent this virus from spreading further".
On the need to restore services as soon as possible, Mr Swann says he informed the assembly of the rebuild and restabilisation plans for cancer, and he says he suspects there will be political unanimity for this.
He says the need for social distancing and PPE "will impact on the ability to increase capacity".
"I'm already watching the huge concerns as beds and staff that should have been used for more elective services are now being stretched to capacity," Mr Swann adds.
Meeting opens to public
The committee meeting is opened to the public by chair, Colm Gildernew.
A number of MLAs are joining the meeting by video link to assist social distancing guidelines.
He runs through some generic committee business before moving to the first briefing of the meeting.
The Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride are joining members in the senate chamber to update members on the latest Covid-19 response.
On the health agenda this morning
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we have Health Minister Robin Swann's briefing to the Health Committee.
This afternoon the Ad Hoc Committee on a Bill of Rights will be hearing from former South African judge and anti-apartheid activist, Albie Sachs.
