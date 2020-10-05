The next item of business is a debate about the appointment of a Victims of Crime Commissioner. It’s being brought to the floor of the house by UUP MLAs Doug Beattie and Robbie Butler.

The motion reads:

Proposed:

That this Assembly agrees that all victims of crime deserve to receive the same support following a criminal offence being perpetrated against them and during any judicial proceedings; and calls on the Minister of Justice to conduct a feasibility study into the appointment of a Victims of Crime Commissioner who would act as a focal point, champion and advocate and bring forward best practice in dealing with, and supporting, victims of crime.

Mr Beattie moves the motion and opens the debate.

He says “there are underlying reasons for crime,” which he outlines, adding that “addressing the causes of crime are fundamental in helping to create less victims”.

“This option is about looking at crime through the eyes of the victim,” he says.

“Only through the prism of the victim can we understand what they are going through.”

The Upper Bann MLA refers to a number of cases that have been in the media spotlight.

He says the question is: “How do we support these people?”

“What victims of crime need, all victims of crime, from the highest crime to the lowest crime, is somebody to fight their corner,” says Mr Beattie.