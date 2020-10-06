Stormont
Ministerial statement on fiscal flexibilities

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. On the assembly agenda

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    There's a full agenda of business today, starting with statements from the ministers of finance and health.

    Later, we'll have Question Time for the infrastructure and justice ministers.

    There will also be two debates on tackling coronavirus.

    The assembly meets at 10:30. Do stay with us.

