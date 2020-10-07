The chair then welcomes the minister and a number of his department officials and invites them to update the committee on the issues associated with school restarts.

They join by video link and include:

Peter Weir, Minister of Education

James Hutchinson, DE

Tina Dempster, DE

Dale Hanna, Education Authority

Arlene Kee, Education Authority

Mr Weir begins his oral briefing by paying tribute to youth workers and those providing youth services during the pandemic.

He says youth services were the “first to operationalise” and provide a response to the physical and mental needs of young people to Covid-19.

The minister says “no guidance can cover every issue” adding “this is always going to be an evolving situation”.

Four Education Authority (EA) funding schemes have been developed to help with additional costs, says Mr Weir, adding that £1.4m has been provided to the EA for PPE for the youth sector.