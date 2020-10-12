'A long tough winter for businesses, and for jobs in NI'
Caoimhe Archibald is chair of the Economy Committee. She says the amendments will assist those companies hit by the pandemic.
The Sinn Féin MLA outlines the committee’s consideration of the rule.
She says she and the committee support the statutory rule.
In her role as Sinn Féin’s economic spokesperson, Dr Archibald says “the impact of Covid-19 on our businesses continue to be grave and will potentially worsen”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
DUP MLA Christopher Stalford welcomes the minister’s statement and declares that his party supports the measures being put in place.
He says Mrs Dodds has “shown leadership” in bringing forward the move.
Diane Dodds responds to the contributions. She says “it is meant to try to assist companies to provide greater flexibility for companies”.
“It is likely to be a long, tough winter for businesses, and for jobs in NI,” she adds.
The motion passes on oral vote.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Extension of temporary insolvency measures
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
The Economy Minister, Diane Dodds, introduces a motion to extend the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, which was introduced on a temporary basis to address problems experienced by businesses during the Covid pandemic.
Mrs Dodds explains that the Act was introduced in Westminster in June and approved by the assembly.
"The modifications are aimed at assisting companies and mutual societies which may be in financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic", she explains, adding that they were originally due to expire on 30 September.
She proposes extending two of the temporary measures until 31 March 2021, and a third until 31 December 2020.
Mrs Doddss says this corresponds with what is being done in the rest of the United Kingdom.
Executive expected to meet tomorrow to discuss Covid restrictions
The plenary session is opened to the public by the Speaker, Alex Maskey.
He brings members to order shortly before a Point of Order is raised by Emma Dolan of Sinn Féin.
She says Jim Wells, an MLA who has had the DUP whip removed, made “an entirely inappropriate reference to the Nazi death camp at Belson” during a debate last week and asks the speaker how he will address this “attempt at humour”.
Mr Maskey says he wasn’t sure what he “did hear” at the time during the debate Ms Dolan refers to. He says he checked the remarks on Hansard and wrote to Mr Wells, asking him to consider his remarks.
Mr Well responded “within the hour” to the speaker, withdrew and apologised for his remarks.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
The speaker then moves members to the first item of business a motion on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020.
Proposed:
That the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 be approved.
Minister for the Economy
On the assembly agenda
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This afternoon, we have another socially-distanced plenary session from the assembly chamber.
The session begins with a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act before moving to amendments to the Coronavirus Regulations.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Later, DUP MLAs will bring a motion about increasing the number of police officers in Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin MLAs also have a motion tabled on the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly View more on twitterView more on twitter NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'A long tough winter for businesses, and for jobs in NI'
Caoimhe Archibald is chair of the Economy Committee. She says the amendments will assist those companies hit by the pandemic.
The Sinn Féin MLA outlines the committee’s consideration of the rule.
She says she and the committee support the statutory rule.
In her role as Sinn Féin’s economic spokesperson, Dr Archibald says “the impact of Covid-19 on our businesses continue to be grave and will potentially worsen”.
DUP MLA Christopher Stalford welcomes the minister’s statement and declares that his party supports the measures being put in place.
He says Mrs Dodds has “shown leadership” in bringing forward the move.
Diane Dodds responds to the contributions. She says “it is meant to try to assist companies to provide greater flexibility for companies”.
“It is likely to be a long, tough winter for businesses, and for jobs in NI,” she adds.
The motion passes on oral vote.
Extension of temporary insolvency measures
The Economy Minister, Diane Dodds, introduces a motion to extend the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, which was introduced on a temporary basis to address problems experienced by businesses during the Covid pandemic.
Mrs Dodds explains that the Act was introduced in Westminster in June and approved by the assembly.
"The modifications are aimed at assisting companies and mutual societies which may be in financial difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic", she explains, adding that they were originally due to expire on 30 September.
She proposes extending two of the temporary measures until 31 March 2021, and a third until 31 December 2020.
Mrs Doddss says this corresponds with what is being done in the rest of the United Kingdom.
Executive expected to meet tomorrow to discuss Covid restrictions
Plenary session opens to the public
The plenary session is opened to the public by the Speaker, Alex Maskey.
He brings members to order shortly before a Point of Order is raised by Emma Dolan of Sinn Féin.
She says Jim Wells, an MLA who has had the DUP whip removed, made “an entirely inappropriate reference to the Nazi death camp at Belson” during a debate last week and asks the speaker how he will address this “attempt at humour”.
Mr Maskey says he wasn’t sure what he “did hear” at the time during the debate Ms Dolan refers to. He says he checked the remarks on Hansard and wrote to Mr Wells, asking him to consider his remarks.
Mr Well responded “within the hour” to the speaker, withdrew and apologised for his remarks.
The speaker then moves members to the first item of business a motion on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020.
Proposed:
That the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Amendment of Certain Relevant Periods) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020 be approved.
Minister for the Economy
On the assembly agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This afternoon, we have another socially-distanced plenary session from the assembly chamber.
The session begins with a debate on the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act before moving to amendments to the Coronavirus Regulations.
Later, DUP MLAs will bring a motion about increasing the number of police officers in Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin MLAs also have a motion tabled on the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.
Join us for all of this from 12:00.