Caoimhe Archibald is chair of the Economy Committee. She says the amendments will assist those companies hit by the pandemic.

The Sinn Féin MLA outlines the committee’s consideration of the rule.

She says she and the committee support the statutory rule.

In her role as Sinn Féin’s economic spokesperson, Dr Archibald says “the impact of Covid-19 on our businesses continue to be grave and will potentially worsen”.

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford welcomes the minister’s statement and declares that his party supports the measures being put in place.

He says Mrs Dodds has “shown leadership” in bringing forward the move.

Diane Dodds responds to the contributions. She says “it is meant to try to assist companies to provide greater flexibility for companies”.

“It is likely to be a long, tough winter for businesses, and for jobs in NI,” she adds.

The motion passes on oral vote.