Stormont
MLAs debate Northern Ireland's public finances

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Speaker calls the house to order

    Wide shot of the Assembly
    Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey calls the members to order.

    There's some minor housekeeping voted on before we get into the main business of the day.

    The members also suspend standing orders to allow the assembly to sit later than normal this evening.

    Minister of Finance Conor Murphy is first on his feet to bring the Supply Resolution for the Northern Ireland Main Estimates 2020-2021.

  2. A busy day ahead...

    Here's a quick summary of what's coming up in the assembly today, along with estimated timings.

    Agenda
  3. Good morning

    Hello and welcome to another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today MLAs are meeting in plenary session to discuss NI's public finances as the Finance Minister Conor Murphy brings the budget to the chamber.

    Stormont
    Mr Murphy and the Education Minister Peter Weir will both face Question Time in the afternoon.

    Coronavirus regulations are also on the agenda, with assembly members voting on changes.

    Stay tuned - the action starts at 12:00.

