Stormont
Live

MLAs debate the Budget Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Meeting opens to the public

    The deputy speaker opens the meeting to the public.

    Pasty McGlone runs through some general business before moving members to the first item on today’s agenda.

    He welcomes the Finance Minister Conor Murphy to move and open the debate on the second stage of the Budget Bill.

    The debate isn’t time limited, so make sure you’ve a cup of tea ready.

  2. On today's agenda

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on a rather damp Tuesday morning.

    We've got one of the assembly's big set-piece events today, a debate on the Second Stage of the Budget Bill.

    There's also Question Time for the health and infrastructure ministers.

    The assembly sits at 10:30. Do join us then.

